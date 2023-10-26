Through Amazon Italy there are a couple of offers available for One Piece Odyssey for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. The best price is for the Microsoft version, which offers a -57% discount. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for One Piece Odyssey it is €69.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the Xbox Series In both cases the game is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based role-playing game in which we take control of the Straw Hat Crew: we will be able to control Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Franky and Brook. The pirates end up on a new island and lose sight of each other. They must explore a series of dungeons while gathering and facing a series of enemies: we will find both familiar faces and new characters. The game was created with the support of Eiichiro Oda, author of the manga.