BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment shares online the launch trailer for the version Nintendo Switch Of ONE PIECE ODYSSEYthe RPG featuring the crew of Straw hat on the mysterious island of Waford.

This edition of the game includes the additional scenario “Reunion of Memories” available as DLC on other platforms. Watch the trailer below.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY for Nintendo Switch – Launch Trailer

