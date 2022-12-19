With 2022 drawing to a close, the year just around the corner is starting to pique our interest by offering us some interesting surprises right from the start. All lovers of the series ONE PIECE in fact, they will be able to try the new and eagerly awaited one by hand ONE PIECE ODYSSEY thanks to the demo version which will be made available from January 10, 2023 for Playstation 5, Playstation 4and Xbox Series X|S.

Although it is not currently possible to know which portion of the game will be proposed in this test, the first information released reveals that the save data obtained from this will be compatible with the full version of the title, so you can continue the adventure from where it left off interrupted.

In order not to miss anything, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has well thought of bringing to our screens also a brand new trailer entitled “Memories“, which focuses on the four sagas seen in the original series and that we will relive within the game.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEYit’s coming from January 13, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. Check out the brand new trailer below!

Overview in ONE PIECE ODYSSEYplayers will have to explore Memoria, a world built with the Memories of the Straw Hat Crew’s past adventures, to regain their lost powers. In addition to Alabasta and Water Seven, two new memories, Marineford and Dressrosa, were unveiled today. In the original Marineford arc, Luffy, along with several other pirates, fights to try and get Portgas D. Ace, his brother, to safety. In ONE PIECE ODYSSEYLuffy once again faces the battles he waged, but this time with the Straw Hat Crew! What will Luffy and his friends, who have grown up over the past two years, do when they revisit this place? The Dressrosa Memory arc will take players to the island under the game of Doflamingo, who has decided to use the Birdcage to prevent people from leaving the place. With bounties on their heads, the Crew, accompanied by Sabo and Trafalgar Law, must once again defeat the mighty Doflamingo. Pay attention to the ending of the battles of Marineford and Dressrosa, which will be different from the past. Produced by Toei Animation and based on the successful manga of the same name created by Eiichiro Oda, the One Piece series premiered on Japanese TV in October 1999 and follows the epic adventure of the Straw Hat crew for find the legendary treasure “One Piece” of the former pirate king, Gol D. Roger. Today, One Piece is a global franchise with 15 feature films, including the recent “One Piece Film Red”, home video products, video games and a growing catalog of licensed merchandise, including accessories, toys, games, novels, furniture, housewares, clothing and much more. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY will be available from January 13, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

