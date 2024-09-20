The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for the Deluxe version of the game One Piece Odyssey for Nintendo Switch. The discount is 17% off the recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The current price is the best ever for the Nintendo Switch version, also because it is the first time that a discount is offered. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What’s Included in One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition
This version of the turn-based role-playing game includes the following contents:
- The One Piece Odyssey base game
- The additional scenario “Confluence of Memories”
- Travel Suit Set
- Sogeking Seal Set
- Water City Estate Set
In this role playing game we can dress up as Monkey D. Luffy – known as Straw Hat Luffy – who is sailing towards the New World with his allies. However, a storm causes him to shipwreck and he finds himself on a lush island. Luffy must explore it to find his friends, who will gradually become controllable characters with unique abilities.
