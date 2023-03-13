Just two months have passed since the launch of ONE PIECE ODYSSEYa time in which players have had the opportunity to discover and appreciate this new video game product with an original plot BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. And it is thanks to its originality that this game has received a novel adaptation!

This novel is written by Jun Esakaalready known for works of the caliber of Naruto: Sasuke’s Story-The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust And One Piece novel Heroineswith Nakamaru in charge of the illustrations, and is being serialized in the magazine One Piece Magazine starting with issue 16 (on sale this month).

Launched last January 13th, ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is available for purchase on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4 And pc through Steam. If you are interested in knowing our opinions in this regard, we refer you to the review.

Source: Shonen Jump Street Anime News Network