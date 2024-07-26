The deluxe edition includes the additional scenario “Reunion of Memories”. The game, already available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, includes some exclusive characters created by Eiichiro Oda himself, the author of ONE PIECE.

One Piece Odyssey is now available for Nintendo Switch™ with a Deluxe Edition that includes the additional scenario “Reunion of Memories,” Nintendo announced in a statement released today. Already enjoyed by fans on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, The game includes exclusive characters created by Eiichiro Oda, the brilliant author of One Piece.

The new Deluxe Edition of the game offers fans an additional scenario, “Reunion of Memories“however only accessible after completing the main story.

Here is the launch trailer for the deluxe edition.

Players will be able to take on the role of each member of the crew, using their unique abilities for both exploration and turn-based combat, featuring signature One Piece elements such as the Scramble Area Battle and Dramatic Scene systems.

The Deluxe Edition will also feature additional outfits for the characters.such as the Straw Hat Crew’s Travel Outfits and the Sniper King’s Travel Outfit. Also available exclusively for Nintendo Switch™ are the City of Water Outfits.