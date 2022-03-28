During the live broadcast dedicated to the latest news on ONE PIECE, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment revealed a new JRPG inspired by the opera world of Eiichiro Odacalled ONE PIECE ODYSSEY. It was developed by THE CA (formerly author of the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl) and will see the light in the course of this year on PlayStaiton 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and PC. and some excerpts of gameplay were shown that you can admire in the announcement trailer available below, followed by the words of the producer and the first information.

Also involved in the development is Eiichiro Oda himself, who provided some original designs for the characters and creatures and drafted the original script. Oda himself compared the title to one of the films from the series, and like the latter it will feature an original storyline set within the saga’s original world. Let’s admire it below.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY – Announcement Trailer

Interview with the producer

LIVE ONE OF THE GREATEST ADVENTURES WITH LUFFY AND THE STRAW HAT CREW IN ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Milan, 28 March 2022 – BANDAI NAMCO Europe announced today ONE PIECE ODYSSEY, a new turn-based RPG set in the ONE PIECE universe, with an original story and new characters developed under the guidance of series creator Eiichiro Oda. Unveiled during a special ONE PIECE livestream, the game arrives during the manga’s 25th anniversary celebrations and ensures a new chapter with solid roots in the canon. The game has all the humor and chemistry of the anime thanks to the involvement of Oda and the original Japanese cast for the VO. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is developed by ILCA Inc. and is scheduled for 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is a new RPG that takes players into the fantastic world of ONE PIECE. During their journey, the Straw Hat crew led by Monkey D. Luffy is engulfed in a huge storm and ends up on a lush, mysterious island, each separated from the others and with the Thousand Sunny completely destroyed. The crew then sets out on an adventurous journey filled with wonders of nature, powerful enemies and strange encounters with the islanders. Players will need to work with Luffy and crew members to be able to set sail again! Adio, the original character of the game, and the monsters that inhabit the game world were designed with the cooperation of Eiichiro Oda, author of ONE PIECE. “We are happy to join the celebrations for ONE PIECE’s 25th anniversary with the release of ONE PIECE ODYSSEY“Said Katsuaki Tsuzuki, Producer of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.”We have joined forces with ILCA Inc. and are working hard in full collaboration with Eiichiro Oda to create an extraordinary adventure set in the world of ONE PIECE, in a game that we hope will be able to exceed the expectations of the players.“.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment