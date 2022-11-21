BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released a new gameplay for ONE PIECE ODYSSEY in which the very powerful are shown Bond Art. In fact, during the game we will have the opportunity to recover the fragmented memories of the members of the Straw Hat Crewreliving them and completing them we will get these very powerful group attacks that see three of the protagonists combine their powers to do huge damage.

The video, which you will find at the end of the article, also shows us some of the activities that we can carry out by reliving the memories of Water Seven. Not only will we be able to explore the city and help its inhabitants by completing many secondary missions, but we will be able to face some enemies from the past such as CP9 members.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that ONE PIECE ODYSSEY will be available in Europe from January 13, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY – Gameplay

In ONE PIECE ODYSSEY, players will relive the memories of the Straw Hat crew, some of which take place right in Water Seven, where they will have to explore the city, as well as the famous Gallery-La Company, but also face enemies such as Lucci and Kaku of CP9. The new video also showcases Bond Arts, powerful special attacks that can be performed by three characters, but which must first be unlocked by having characters experience their own fragmented memories in order to complete them. The trailer also shows how players can use the power of Memory Cubes to enhance their skills and gain an edge in battle. Produced by Toei Animation and based on the successful manga of the same name created by Eiichiro Oda, the One Piece series premiered on Japanese TV in October 1999 and follows the epic adventure of the Straw Hat crew for find the legendary treasure "One Piece" of the former pirate king, Gol D. Roger.

