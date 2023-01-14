One Piece Odyssey was shown by IGN with a video Of gameplay which reveals i first 20 minutes of the tie-in campaign produced by Bandai Namco, available from yesterday in the PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

As you may have read in our review of One Piece Odyssey, we are certainly faced with one of the best transpositions of the famous work created by Eiichiro Odaprobably destined to be a great success among the many fans of the series.

“One Piece Odyssey may not be remembered among the best JRPGs ever, but undoubtedly yes among the best One Piece games ever made”, our Aligi Comandini wrote in the article. A title that “from start to finish proves to be a project full of love for the Oda saga and for his fans.”

The initial stages of the adventure see Monkey D. Luffy and his crew find themselves shipwrecked on a mysterious island, which they soon discover to be inhabited by people in difficulty, but also by many pitfalls and enemies to face, in the context of a thick turn-based combat system.

To this situation are added the sequences related to the “memories” of the characters, which will see them fight again against some of the most iconic villains of the long One Piece saga.