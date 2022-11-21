One Piece Odyssey today it is the star of a new full-bodied gameplay trailers published by Bandai Namco in which we can see the Straw Hat crew again in action while exploring Water Sevenincluding the Gallery-La Company, and fights with enemies like CP9’s Lucci and Kaku.

The so-called are also explored in the video Bonding Arts, which are powerful coordinated special attacks performed by three characters. In order to use them, you will first need to unlock them by completing specific side missions in Hysteria. The trailer also shows how players can use the power of Memory Cubes to enhance their characters’ abilities and gain an edge in battle.

One Piece Odyssey is a Japanese-style RPG in which we will be able to control all the members of the Straw Hat crew and take advantage of their unique skills not only in battle and during exploration. For example, Zoro can take a door out of the equation by cutting it with his sword, while Luffy can reach out to reach a distant handhold. Furthermore, during the fights, the player will be able to rely on the iconic techniques of each character seen in the One Piece manga and anime.

Before leaving we remind you that One Piece Odyssey will be available from January 13, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.