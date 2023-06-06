The official site of the manga of ONE PIECE announced today that the serialization of the manga will go on hiatus for four weeks, from 19 June to 10 Julyfrom number 29 to number 32 of Weekly Shonen Jump.

The cause would be the operation that the author, Eiichiro Odawill have to suffer because of his astigmatism. The manga will return to issue 33 of the magazine, to be released on July 18th. The next chapter will be released regularly on number 28, out on June 12th.

Oda said his astigmatism is causing him problems at work, so he discussed the surgery with his editor last year. We wish Oda to recover soon.

Source: official site Street Anime News Network