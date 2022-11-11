Inside the series one piece One of the characters that stands out the most is Nico Robin, whose popularity is reflected through official products as well as fan art and cosplay.

When the series begins Robin is one of the more mature characters that are part of Monkey D. Luffy’s crew, and interestingly enough he started out as an antagonist. That was during the Alabasta Arc but she wasn’t very combative.

His main dream is to discover the true and hidden history that the powerful hide, and that is embodied in the poneglyphs scattered throughout the world.

She can read their strange writing due to being a proficient archaeologist and she is also the only survivor of the Ohara Clan. That’s why her head is priceless and the World Government made up the story that she single-handedly sunk a fleet of ships.

Font: Instagram.

This is why she was also nicknamed as the Demon Girl. Although she Robin did not do it, that gave her some prestige in the underworld and it was not difficult for her to join Baroque Works directed by Sir Crocodile, where she took the alias of Miss All Sunday.

That stage of his life was the darkest but everything changed when he joined Luffy’s crew. But there are some who do not forget that part of Nico Robin’s history and reflect it through cosplay.

Nico Robin in a cosplay to remember old times

Nico Robin’s cosplay one piece what we share is a contribution by cosplayer Koko (@kokobelle_). With this, she recreates her appearance before the universe to the Straw Hat gang.

That is why he wears an outfit inspired by the Old West but with a more modern style with a white hat and outfit. She still wears a kind of corset with a neckline and tied with purple ribbons with a short skirt.

Font: Instagram.

He also wears a white belt with golden edges adorned with a curved black line. As for the hairstyle that he has, it is similar to the one Nico Robin has at this stage of the series.

Font: Instagram.

To the aforementioned we must add a white coat with furry sleeves. In short, it is a good recreation of this well-known character from one piece. The cosplayer took into account all the details of this stage.

