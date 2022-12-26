When we talk about the girls in one piece there are two that almost always attract attention and they are Nami and Nico Robin, to the extent that they are very present in fan art and cosplay.

They both do it for their different personalities and abilities as well as for their beauty. But in the case of the second, it has a slightly more mature approach. All because there is an age difference between the two and it is something very understandable.

Nami, after the time jump of the series, is 20 years old, while Nico Robin is 30. That is why the former, who is the navigator and cartographer of the Straw Hat gang, is a little more impulsive.

On the other hand, the second, who has the profession of archaeologist, is more focused and tends to take things more calmly. And on some occasions she brings out an otherwise black humor with sinister comments.

Yes, that happens a few times in the series and it even confuses his teammates. This is more evident after the time jump in one pieceand precisely when Luffy and the others got back together.

That happened in the Sabaody archipelago, and it is a crucial moment within the work of Eiichiro Oda. Precisely in the appearance of Nico Robin on that occasion is that there is more than one cosplay.

Nico Robin in a cosplay to relax a bit

Nico Robin cosplay from one piece that we now share with you is a contribution of the cosplayer Enot | Alice Spiegel (mighty raccoon).

This rendition shows this archaeologist’s black hair loose as it should be, and a pair of sunglasses can be seen on her forehead.

As for the vest he is wearing, it is blue and with a zipper, as it appears in the series, and on one of its sides you can see the very peculiar design of a rose.

To the above we must add the pink skirt with a special design on one side and a pair of sneakers. In this case they are red but in reality in the anime they have a pink color.

It is an interpretation that takes into account almost all the details of this character that continues to maintain great popularity. While in the anime the series continues in Wano Country, in the manga things have taken another turn.

In addition to one piece we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.