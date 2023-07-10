one piece continues to be a very successful series and, consequently, also to be a source of inspiration for numerous interpretations such as this splendid Nico Robin cosplayone of the most fascinating characters in the entire series of Eiichiro Oda, in this case played by fascinating nadyasonikawhich takes her in cowgirl style.

Nico Robin is a character who needs no introduction, being one of the staples of the series: she was part of the Straw Hat crew for several years, after the first encounter as an enemy as vice president of the Baroque Works, later becoming a pillar of the company of heroes between Luffy and the others, carving out the role of archaeologist for the crew.

Nadyasonika’s cosplay is really well done and takes up one of the character’s classic looks, namely the one from cowgirl with hat and fringed jacket, but also the physical resemblance amazes: the model’s features and physique replicate those of the original character well, including the characteristic profile and also something of the look, in addition to the typical dress.

Even the attitude that emerges from the photos placed in sequence in the Instagram post below replicates the situation quite faithfully class typical of Nico Robin, as well as a particular choice regarding the setting that can very faithfully recall some scenarios from the One Piece series, between natural landscapes and archaeological ruins.

All without having to resort to Nico Robin’s special ability, given by the use of the Devil’s fruit Flower Flower Paramisha-type, which allows her to sprout several additional arms, in this case left to the imagination.

