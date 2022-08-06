Throughout the manga and anime one piece their characters have had appearance changes. The most notable in this sense are the female ones, such as Nico Robinand it is something appreciable not only in the series but in the fan art Y cosplay.

This archaeologist is very different from how you knew her Luffy and the others early in the story and after the timeskip. She changed not only her outfit but even her appearance.

When Luffy and its nakama they saw her for the first time Robin he had straight black hair, with the hair reaching the base of his neck. Also her skin tone was dark and she liked wearing hats very much.

But after joining the crew and taking the leap back in time, she grew her hair long, which hangs down her back. Her skin was also lighter, revealing that she was actually just very tanned.

That was what happened when he returned to the archipelago of sabaody in one piece. There she appeared wearing a blue zippered leather vest with an obvious cleavage. This is adorned with a rose in shades of blue on one of its sides and on the front.

To the above we must add smoked sunglasses, ideal for places with a lot of sun. That is something that more than one cosplay of Nico Robin drive, like the one we share now.

Nico Robin in a cosplay after the One Piece timeskip

East cosplay of Nico Robin that we share appeared in @sbluucosplay_official forks a contribution of one cosplayer China whose name we do not know.

Everything we mentioned before can be seen in his interpretation of this character from one piece. The pink colored skirt is present which is adorned with flowers. It cannot be seen if by chance she has the same shoes as this archaeologist.

Despite what was mentioned before, it is a good interpretation of this nakama of the band Straw hat. Today this appearance is in the past and all because Nico Robin and company are in the Wano Country.

Both she and the others changed their outfits, something that has changed a lot depending on the sections of this arc. But this part of the story is about to end and another change will come.

