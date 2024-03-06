













My Smart Arts (@mysmartarts) is an Artificial Intelligence image generator that takes inspiration from anime, film or video game characters. And on this occasion he decided to take Nico Robin from One Piece for some designs.

Most of the images are inspired by the appearance of this character after the time jump inside Eiichiro Oda's work, where the Straw Hats ended up separated.

That was due to the intervention of Bartholomew Kuma, who sent Luffy and company to various places around the world. One Piece. When they met again years later they had acquired new knowledge and skills.

But they also changed their appearance and that was the case of Nico Robin. When he appeared he was wearing an open short-sleeved blue jacket, sunglasses, and a pink sarong. Likewise, he let his hair grow instead of cutting it.

Part of what was mentioned above (the jacket is black instead of blue) can be seen in the images generated by My Smart Arts by Nico Robin of One Piece and? public on his Instagram account.

It should be noted that this was only a stage for Robin, since it is common for him in manga and anime, like Nami, to change his outfit constantly.

In the same arc you can use more than one suit depending on the circumstances. But this suit is well known to fans of the series.

This realistic Nico Robin design from One Piece captures what this archaeologist could look like. But as happens with many images generated with Artificial Intelligence, errors appear if you just look closely.

One of them, again, has to do with the hands, and that is that in one design the tip of one of the fingers is separated from the body. That last part gives a sinister touch to the illustration. AI still needs to improve a lot and take care of these details.

