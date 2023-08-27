There are very few days left for the debut of the Netflix series by one piecewhich will be available in the catalog of the streaming service starting from August 31, 2023. To while away the wait, numerous cosplayers have taken action by interpreting the members of the Straw Hat crew and among these there is also nic_the_pixiealso known as Nichameleon, which offers us a nami cosplay.

Nami is one of the central characters of One Piece and in general one of the most famous and appreciated in the panorama of manga and anime. She doesn’t need much introduction, as she was one of the first characters to join Luffy’s ramshackle crew as a navigator and since then she has been featured in various story arcs.

The nic_the_pixie cosplay is based on the version of Nami seen immediately after the One Piece timeskip, characterized by the iconic combination of jeans and a beach bikini. It is therefore a classic cosplay, simple in its realization but always of great impact, especially when this is the result.