Since the first trailer of the live action series dedicated to ONE PIECE has landed on the net, many users have started sharing their opinions on the web about it, some more and some less happy. Still little has been seen of this product dedicated to the very popular manga series, but fortunately, Netflix has thought of reviving the situation a bit by bringing a second trailer in Italian to the net.

Today’s video opens in the most classic way possible, i.e. with words Pirate King Goal D. Roger at the moment of its execution, consequently showing some other actor involved in the series.

Before leaving you to watch the trailer, we remind you that this live action dedicated to ONE PIECE will officially debut on the streaming platform Netflix the next August 31st. And why not, let us know in the comments what are your thoughts on this new video!

NETFLIX RELEASES TRAILER FOR LIVE-ACTION SERIES, OUT AUGUST 31 EIICHIRO ODA, CREATOR OF THE GLOBAL PHENOMENON, WRITE NEW LETTER TO FANS July 22, 2023 – To celebrate ONE PIECE DAY, the worldwide Shueisha day dedicated to the most popular manga in history, Netflix releases the trailer for the live-action series ONE PIECE, which will be available from August 31, 2023 in all countries where the service is active. To accompany the trailer, a new letter from Master Eiichiro Oda, in which the creator of the global phenomenon shares his thoughts on the live-action adaptation, on the production, on the differences with the manga and on the cast. “I say it right away. We didn’t cut corners for this series!”この作品に一切の妥協はありません!!

“There was so much to do: the great effort of the actors, the creation of the setting and costumes, presenting everything with the exclusive live action modalities, the dialogues… The collaboration of so many people is already a cause for celebration in itself”ならではの魅せ方、 会話、色んな人達が悩んだ全ての工程がお祭りです。

“Producers and crew are live action professionals and to be honest they are also huge fans of ONE PIECE”

“I have endless love for both the production team and the cast and look forward to them receiving the worldwide acclaim they deserve” 早くみんなが世界で賞賛されて欲しい。 SYNOPSIS Based on Japan’s best-selling manga series ever created by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary sea adventure like no other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has always dreamed of a life of freedom. Luffy sets out from his small village to embark on a perilous journey in search of a legendary treasure, the ONE PIECE, to become the Pirate King. But, to find the loot, Luffy will have to assemble the crew he’s always wanted and find a ship to set sail on, scouring every inch of the vast seas, escaping the Marines, and outsmarting dangerous rivals at every turn. The crew will be composed by Iñaki Godoy as Captain Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji). McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Chioma Umeala and Steven Ward also star. Michael Dorman joins the cast as Gold Roger. In partnership with Shueisha, ONE PIECE is produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steve Maeda are the writers, executive producers and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Source: Netflix