













One Piece: Netflix will not cut the live-action, this will be the arc of the second season









The second season of One Piece live-action was confirmed, even the cast is beginning to be rumored; particularly Jamie Lee Curtis has caused a stir after announcing his interest in participating in the project. It is very likely that he will play Kureha in the second season.

However, beyond thisfans had very specific concerns, one is about what a new installment would cover, because an arc was “missing” from the East Blue saga.

Source: Toei Animation

The Loguetown arc is one of the most important ones and there were questions about whether they would adapt it or not. However, the main showrunner of One Piece live-action already spoke about it:

“Skip it? Never! It was not included in the first season because our number of episodes was small. And trying to put it in wouldn’t have done it justice, because of the narrative thread we had to follow at that time. “Loguetown is not ‘cut off’, we just haven’t gotten there yet,” commented Matt Owens.

It seems that fans have nothing to worry about, The Loguetown arc will be adapted in the second season of the live-action One Piece.

We recommend you: One Piece: Netflix Series Could Last 6 Seasons

What is the Loguetown arc of One Piece about?

This arc is important because it closes the East Blue saga. –which was adapted into live-action–. Loguetown is the sixth arc.

In this, The Straw Hat Crew will make one last stop before heading onto the Grand Line.. However, the place has an interesting historical past, because Gold Roger was born and died there.

If you want to see the anime of One Piece Remember that it is available on the Crunchyroll platform, where a new episode is broadcast every Sunday.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)