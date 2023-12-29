The live action series on One Piece Netflix it was a success and now everyone is waiting to see it second season, which will introduce new characters. Among the various there will also be Nico Robin and Ace. Speaking of these characters, fans seem to have found some clues to understand who the chosen actors could be.

Starting from Aceaccording to One Piece fans the actor could be Arthur Falko. You can see the dedicated Reddit post below.

The clues in favor of this hypothesis are linked to the fact that Falko he is followed on Instagram by both Matt Owens and Steve Maeda, the show runners of One Piece for Netflix. Furthermore, Falko has indicated in the past that he would love to play the role of Ace. Finally, the actor also shared an Instagram story in which he is seen training with Aidan Scott, an actor who plays Hermeppo (the blond Marin son of Morgan Axehand). Obviously it remains a rumor and nothing more.