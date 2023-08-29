













The drones danced and reformed to create a perfect silhouette that made consistent reference to the different characters of one piece, particularly to the delivery of manga and anime. In the video below you can see the figures outlined with lights:

The fans gathered around the pier and enjoyed the event in honor of Eiichiro Oda’s popular manga work.

Definitely the community one piece it has another level of commitment and unity. We are nowhere near knowing what kind of criticism they will make of the live action that was guided by Eiichiro Oda.

Below are a couple of images of the drone scene in Santa Monica, California.

Source: One Piece, Shueisha, Netflix.

In light of this event, let us remember that the CDMX straw hats have an appointment this August 31 at the Frontón Inclán Bucareli 118, Historic Center to celebrate the one piece: Mexico Fan Fest for which a special registration is requested prior to the day. you can register here.

When does the live action of One Piece premiere?

On Thursday, August 31, the live action series of the most popular pirate crew of the century will premiere. Luffy and company will reach the screens via streaming, through the Netflix platforms. The delivery confirmed eight chapters that will cover the approach of the story.

The anime adaptation is on Crunchyroll and currently has 1,295 chapters, while the manga is available on MangaPlus and its last published chapter is number 1,090.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

