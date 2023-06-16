Netflix will hold its annual “TUDUM” conference tomorrow evening, from which numerous news should arrive on the productions planned for the coming months on the subscription service, including also the live action series Of one pieceof which in the meantime we can see the Luffy costume revealed before the presentation.

Tomorrow evening, precisely from 10.30 pm on Saturday 17 June 2023, the Netflix TUDUMduring which there should also be room for a complete presentation trailer of the new One Piece TV series with real-life actors.

In the meantime, we can take a look at the costume that will be worn by the actor who plays Luffy, visible in the photos above. It is a rather faithful transposition of the classic Straw Hat one, which will be played by Inaki Godoy.

Previously, we saw the official Going Merry poster after the release date was announced. At this point we should be really close to one presentation complete series, which promises to be clearly very interesting for all fans of the famous manga by Eiichiro Oda.