













One Piece: Netflix series could last 6 seasons | TierraGamer









Those who spoke about it were the executive producers of the program, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements.

Both are part of Tomorrow Studios, the company in charge of the filming and which is quite satisfied with the results obtained so far.

Something that was brought up to them is that Netflix meticulously analyzes the audience rating data on its service. Likewise, it rarely renews a program quickly.

That’s why they asked them what their expectations were for a second season of One Piece. Adelstein responded immediately ‘We have hopes for 12 seasons, there is a lot of material’, which is entirely true. The work of mangaka Eiichiro Oda is enormous.

Fountain: Netflix.

Clements, for his part, commented ‘We have more than 1,080 chapters at this point in the manga. We have plans with Matt Owens on how we would split multiple seasons…’.

Owens is the creative producer of the live-action series One Piece. Becky Clements added ‘[…]and I think that even if we did six seasons, maybe we would only use half of the manga chapters.’. The producer finished with ‘I really could go on without stopping’.

Given this response, the interviewer asked ‘But do you have at least six seasons planned?’and Clements replied ‘oh yeah, easy’. When she finished saying it she couldn’t help but laugh.

Any fan of One Piece knows that it is impossible to summarize the manga story in a six-season television series.

Fountain: Netflix.

The anime, which has its fair share of filler, covers up to 20 minutes. To narrate everything, a lot of content on television is necessary.

With details from Deadline.

