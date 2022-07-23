one piece is about to receive his too Netflix TV series live action, or with actors in flesh and blood, and precisely in this regard the production has just announced theactor chosen to play the young Luffyor the version of the protagonist as a child that is seen at the beginning of the story and in some flashback scenes in the manga / anime.

The actor in question is Colton Osorioan actor of only 12 years and clearly still emerging but who has already shown great skills in previous interpretations, between various TV series and the film Cha Cha Real Smooth of 2022. We do not know how much space his character will have on stage, considering that it is not It is still clear whether the story of the Netflix TV series is destined to faithfully follow the manga or not, but it is clearly a more marginal figure than the others that emerged previously.

As for the cast of One Piece, we know that Luffy in the adult version will be played by Iñaki Godoywhile Mackenyu will be Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd will be Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson will play Usopp, Taz Skylar will be Sanji.

Other cast members include Morgan Davies as Kobi, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Albida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo and Peter Gadiot as Shanks, with Jean Henry as Fullbody.