













One Piece: Netflix reveals how many actors tried to beat Iñaki Godoy for the role of Luffy









We know that Eiichiro Oda was really involved in the production of One Piece live-action and it is likely that because of this the show has been a total success.

Previously The mangaka commented that he knew instantly that Godoy was perfect for the role. And it seems that it was like that, the producers revealed all the competition they had, so the choice was not lucky.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, two producers of the One Piece live-action series, commented that they have everything ready for a new season, as soon as the green light is given for it, however, while we wait for that, they decided to give us other details about the brand new production.

“Definitely more than 100, from all corners of the world. We really tried to stay true to the backstory. The origin of all the characters Oda created; “We were focused on supporting that,” Clements commented.

So there were more than a hundred possibilities that could give us different Luffys. The producer also spoke about the reaction of the Mexican actor:

“I think he screamed, he definitely laughed. He was on Zoom with us, thanked everyone, said he would give it his all. And then when we said, how does your family feel about this and did your parents have any questions about the production, because I think he was only 18, he was very young when he got the role, at that point, he brought his mother in in the Zoom frame and said, ‘Well, my mother is here, she can ask questions.’ And we just found out at that time, that the great young man had his parents sitting right next to him when he received the good news.”

Very Mexican of him, don’t you think? Everyone is very happy with Iñaki Godoy and we hope to see him more on the big screen.

Where can I read the One Piece manga?

The One Piece manga is available on MangaPlus. However, only the last three chapters, although due to the success of the live-actio, Planeta publisher decided to release the first twelve volumes online for free reading, you can review it here.

These volumes adapt what the live-action series contains on a narrative level.

