













One Piece: Netflix releases first trailer and release date for August 31 | EarthGamer

In this you can see the Mexican actor Iñaki Gody playing Monkey D. Luffy. As the video progresses, the other initial members of the Straw Hat crew and some enemies appear.

That is to say, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro as well as Emily Rudd as Nami enter the scene. The same can be said for Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

We recommend: The Witcher reveals the trailer for Season 3 and says goodbye to Henry Cavill.

Someone who also enters the scene is Jeff Ward characterized as Buggy the Clown. From what can be seen in the progress of this adaptation with real actors from one piece the story of the first episodes will cover until when they arrive at the Grand Line.

Fountain: Netflix.

We say that because in the video of the Netflix series of one piece Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Ussop, and Sanji can be seen climbing their feet into a barrel.

This is an iconic moment from the series and it happened in episode 53 of the Toei Animation anime; This is ‘The Legend Has Begun! Head to the Grand Line’.

That is when you are heading to this world line to embark on a journey that will take you towards adventure, and which is just beginning.

The wait is over! #TUDUM has his first look at ‘One Piece’, the live-action adaptation of the best-selling manga of all time. Join the Straw Hats on their epic journey on August 31! pic.twitter.com/bvysN33RGI – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) June 17, 2023

But before they did that, many things had to happen and that is precisely what the first season of the live-action of one piecewhose premiere will be on August 31, 2023.

Fountain: Netflix.

This first installment will comprise only eight episodes. It seems that Netflix is ​​aware of how it will be received before continuing.

Especially when we consider that Tomorrow Studios also did the unfortunate cowboy bebop of real performance, which ended up being cancelled.

Apart from one piece We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.