“One Piece” arrived 22 years ago and continues to amaze us. Not only has it expanded the manga through anime and movies, but now it will also have a live action by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda for the Netflix streaming platform. Expectations are high and fans couldn’t be more excited.

With the release of the latest trailer for the show, fans watched as protagonist Iñaki Godoy broke down in tears upon seeing himself as Luffy for the first time. “It was something unique, guys, you should be very proud. It’s great that we can do this together,” were the emotional words of the actor who hopes not to disappoint anyone.

How much did Netflix spend for each episode of “One Piece”?

According to the latest report from Daily Dose of Anime, Netflix paid approximately $18 million for each episode of “One Piece” live action. A figure that exceeds other major productions such as “Game of Thrones” and that shows the faith that the company has in the show.

Now all that remains is to wait for the premiere of “One Piece” on August 31 to find out if it will be a success or failure. It will only depend on that if they will renew a continuation or if it will be canceled after a single season.

What is “One Piece” about?

Iñaky Godoy, who plays Luffy, was moved through tears when he saw the trailer for “One Piece” for the first time. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

The story introduces us to Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who obtains rubber powers after eating a Devil Fruit. After the ‘King of the Pirates’ makes available One Piece, the treasure that would crown the next monarch. Thus, hundreds of pirates decided to start their great adventure, including the protagonist.

Who is who in the series?

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Colton Osorio as Luffy as a child

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Maximilian Lee Piazza as Zoro as a child

Emily Rudd as Nami

Lily Fisher as Nami as a child

Jacob Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji.

