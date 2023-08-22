













One Piece: Netflix launches behind the scenes that explains the context of the series









what it does Netflix with this behind-the-scenes of One Piece live-action is to show the actors that their choice was not easy, but the luckiest and that it was a job done with a lot of love and respect for the work of Eiichiro Oda.

We have statements from the producers, those in charge of the direction. Actors; starting with Iñaki Godoy – who is considered the perfect Luffy by the production -, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romeo as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

For example, franz spilhausthe coordinator of the risk scenes says that this is a series with many stunts, that Mackenyu has his style when using the katana and that this actor was always a big fan of Zoro.

The video does a good effort to show that this is going to be a huge experience that a lot of fans are going to want to enjoy.

One Piece: Who is Emily Rudd?

On August 31, the live-action adaptation of One Piece will premiere on Netflix. This means that we will have several of our favorite characters played by real life actors. We already have Iñaki Godoy will be Luffy, but what about Nami?

The actress Emily Rudd, originally from Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States, will be the actress who plays Nami. Emily Rudd’s career is very attached to television roles and this will be the perfect opportunity to show that she has all the arguments to bring an important character to life in a transcendental project for Netflix.

Many will have Emily Rudd in their sights because Nami is her waifu and they hope that this actress fully fulfills her goal of showing us that she is made for the role. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

