Matt Owens, the co-showrunner of the live-action One Piece, He openly commented that the team would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis for the next filming of the series. Let us remember that the actress has been awarded at the Oscars.

However, due to the Hollywood strike, it is difficult for the live-action producers to be able to reach formal agreements at this time. Despite this, Owens commented on the great interest they have in the actress participating in the project.:

“We have opportunities to cast interesting roles in some roles, [especialmente con] some [papeles] which are very important. As soon as it came to light that Jamie Lee Curtis is a One Piece fan, [nosotros los consideramos seriamente] We were like, wow, okay, we have to try to get her on the show. What can we do? AND [de inmediato pensamos en la] Dr. Kureha, luckily, is a character who is available in our story, and she is someone who is perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis.”

Jamie Lee Curtis is a stunning actress that the team of One Piece live action really wants in its cast.

Source: Toei Animation

“[…]We are trying to make it happen. […] As soon as I can, I’m ready. I’ll take her to dinner, we’ll talk about it [su participación como Kureha]. We will do everything possible to cast her, because right now we are writing for her“We really, really want him to accept and be part of the second season of One Piece.”

Let’s hope that the writers’ strike ends soon so that we have formal news about the cast and production of the second season of the live-action One Piece.

Where can I watch the One Piece anime series?

The anime is available on Crunchyroll. The more than 1000 chapters of One Piecelike some feature films, are in the streaming platform’s catalog.

The anime is based on the manga work by Eiichiro Oda, which is one of the longest-running installments in serialization.

