Netflix in the last few hours has released the second official trailer of the live action of one piecewhich shows several sequences taken directly from the manga and anime of the same name.

The series is an adaptation of the aforementioned manga and anime created by Eiichiro Oda and the story follows a boy named Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) traveling with the Straw Hat Pirates in search of a treasure known as One Piece. Luffy’s dream is to become the pirate king.

Besides Luffy, the crew is composed Zoro (Mackenyu),.Nami (Emily Rudd) Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) e Sanji (Taz Skyler).

The new trailer, which you can find at the head of the article, features several sequences that will be instantly familiar to those familiar with the original works. Among the sequences in question we find Luffy giving Nami his iconic hat.

According to the material released so far, the first season of One Piece will mainly deal with the events related to the first narrative arc of the manga, the East Blue Saga. The aforementioned Oda was also involved in the creation of this adaptation and serves as executive producer.

Finally, we remind you that the first season of One Piece, composed of eight episodeswill be released exclusively on Netflix on August 31st.