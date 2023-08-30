As you can see, it’s almost two and a half minutes of unedited scenes, which will surely please those waiting for One Piece.

August 31st is coming and finally we will be able to see the live TV series of one piece streamed on Netflix . For the occasion, the platform has published the final trailer which shows Luffy’s crew again and some scenes from the transposition, which looks very interesting.

A great worldwide success

One Piece is a huge worldwide hit

One Piece is a popular manga and anime series, created by the manga artist Eiichiro Oda. It is also one of the longest-running and most successful manga in history, having begun its serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on July 22, 1997, with stories continuing to appear today.

The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with dreams of becoming the “Pirate King” by finding the legendary treasure known as the “One Piece”. Luffy gains the ability to stretch and deform his body after eating a devil fruit, one of the many varieties of devil fruit found in the manga universe.

Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the first season of the Netflix series will consist of eight episodes. The cast Includes: Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Jeff Ward as Bagy the Clown, Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp, Morgan Davies as Kobi and Langley Kirkwood as Morgan.