Netflix just made a sensational announcement at Jump Festa 2024: the remake Of one piece . Yes, you understood correctly: it will produce a new version of the famous anime, even if the original has not actually reached its conclusion yet.

The remake will begin from East Sea Saga (East Blue) and will be in the hands of WIT Studio, the same ones behind Spy X Family and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan.

According to the announcement, the remake was designed to celebrate 25 years since the launch of the original anime, which as you know was based on the manga of the same name by Eiichirō Odawhose publication has not yet been completed.

Unfortunately for now, apart from the teasers that you find in this paragraph, there is no other information regarding this project. Therefore, nothing is known about who will voice the characters, how far the remake will go, when we will be able to see it and so on.

The only certainty is that it will be a Netflix exclusive, therefore visible only through a subscription to the video streaming service. The goal is to offer an experience in line with that of the original anime, but technologically cutting-edge so as to somehow reinvent the adventures of Straw Hat Luffy and his crew.

In short, Netflix has in some way followed up the success of the film adaptation of One Piece, which was a great success all over the world.