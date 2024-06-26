One Piece It is one of Shuēisha’s longest-running shonen manga, the pirate story is better known than the adventures of Sinbad, the sailor, and in fact, the franchise already has a wide production of different content. The live-action that arrived on Netflix in the fall of 2023 was one of the first installments in this format that pleased viewers who came to the conclusion that the essence of success was the direct hand of Eiichiro Oda, the author, and the brand new cast, because of this the new characters are extremely interesting.

One Piece live-action has already begun to reveal the new faces that we will see in the second season of the series, Pay attention to them because they are important for the success of the new delivery.

Below the actors revealed:

Clive Russell will play Crocus.

Werner Coetser as Dorry.

Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy.

Clive Russell appeared in Thor: The Dark World (2013), Mary Queen of Scots (2013) and in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011.) Warner Coetser, for his part, participated in Susanna Van Biljon (2010) and 7 de Laan (2016). On the other hand, Brendan Sean Murray has appeared in Warrior (2019), Raised by Wolves (2020) and 24 Hours to Live (2017).

Are you ready for the second season of the live-action of One Piece?

When does the second season of One Piece live-action come out? Where can I see it?

The new installment of the series is expected in 2025, However, you can watch the first season on Netflix, it consists of eight episodes of just under an hour. On the other hand, the ongoing anime is available on Crunchyroll, while the remake by Wit Studio, which is due to the series’ anniversary, has not yet announced a release date.

The manga of One Piece is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda and has been published in Weekly Shonen Jump since 1997.

