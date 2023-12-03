Although more than two decades have passed since its inception, one piece it is still one of the most successful Japanese works today. Among other things, recently the work of sensei Eiichiro Oda has gained further notoriety thanks to the live-action adaptation by Netflix, with many fans now waiting for the second season. To pass the time, nelly_laufeyson offers us a very successful one Nico Robin cosplay.

Nico Robin is one of the longest-serving members of the Straw Hat Crew. In combat he asserts himself thanks to the powers of the devil fruit Fior Fior, which gave her the ability to create copies of parts of her own body on any surface and in unlimited numbers, which he uses to immobilize, disarm and hit his opponents.

The cosplay created by nelly_laufeyson is a classic, simple but always of great impact, and is inspired by the version of Nico Robin seen after the two-year time jump that occurs in the series, with the costume characterized by a pink sarong, a blue jacket and a pair of sunglasses.