Still from one piece a new one arrives Nami cosplay from yakitsvnewhich presents the character in a somewhat particular edition, in the perfect style of Egghead Island, the island of the future that we saw at the beginning of the narrative arc on Vegapunk and the others.
At the end of the Wano story arc, the Straw Hats arrive at the mysterious island of Eggheadan extremely complex stage to reach due to the particular climatic conditions that characterize the surrounding sea, as well as the surface itself, passing from one extreme to the other.
The island is in fact surrounded by strong currents and a stormy climate, while its surface is practically tropical, thanks to the experiments carried out by Vegapunk which have modified the climate, making it much more liveable than the original glacial cold.
This island, it is said, is practically located 500 years in the future, being dominated by a very advanced technology that has modified its characteristics, making it inhabited by an extremely advanced civilization. As often happens with the narrative arcs of One Piece, the arrival in this area also brought about a change of look for the main characters.
The perfect Egghead style Nami by yakitsvne
So Nami has received a bizarre costume that is a bit reminiscent of him retro-futuristic style of 60s science fiction, perfectly reconstructed by yakitsvne, an extremely skilled cosplayer who demonstrated, in this case too, his great interpretation skills.
The costume it is in fact perfectly reproduced in every part, including the hairstyle and the connected accessories, including the particular and eye-catching boots seen in the manga/anime.
If you are interested in other interpretations of the character, we refer you to the Nami cosplay by azuracosplays, to that of demonpresident, to the Nami cosplay by erin7077_ and to that of haruka_laufeyson, among the latest seen on these pages.
#Piece #Nami39s #cosplay #yakitsvne #perfect #Egghead #style
Leave a Reply