Still from one piece a new one arrives Nami cosplay from yakitsvnewhich presents the character in a somewhat particular edition, in the perfect style of Egghead Island, the island of the future that we saw at the beginning of the narrative arc on Vegapunk and the others.

At the end of the Wano story arc, the Straw Hats arrive at the mysterious island of Eggheadan extremely complex stage to reach due to the particular climatic conditions that characterize the surrounding sea, as well as the surface itself, passing from one extreme to the other.

The island is in fact surrounded by strong currents and a stormy climate, while its surface is practically tropical, thanks to the experiments carried out by Vegapunk which have modified the climate, making it much more liveable than the original glacial cold.

This island, it is said, is practically located 500 years in the future, being dominated by a very advanced technology that has modified its characteristics, making it inhabited by an extremely advanced civilization. As often happens with the narrative arcs of One Piece, the arrival in this area also brought about a change of look for the main characters.