one piece it is always a very popular classic, now even more so thanks to the recent live action series produced by Netflix. Eiichirō Oda's work also has a great influence in the panorama of cosplayers and in this regard today we offer you the Nami cosplay made by Italian soryu_geggy_cosplay.

Nami certainly doesn't need much introduction, considering that we're talking about one of the central characters of One Piece, as well as one of the most popular in the manga and anime world. An expert navigator and cartographer who aims to draw a map of the world, Nami is initially presented to us as a skilled thief who tries to deceive the protagonist Luffy, only to then change her mind over time and become one of the founding members of Cappello's ramshackle crew straw.