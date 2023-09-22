one piece has found new fans thanks to the Netflix live-action series, but the world of cosplay has always been in love with the Oda saga and continually offers its own creations based on the characters from the series. For example, we can see the Nami cosplay realized by skyexsummers.

skyexsummers offers us a simple but well-made cosplay of Nami, who wears the typical jeans and the white/blue costume. Obviously there is also a tattoo on her right arm and the right color wig, to recreate her character with her long hair. Overall, this is a quality cosplay.

Tell us, what do you think of the Nami cosplay made by skyexsummers? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?