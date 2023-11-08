Nami she is the protagonist of the last one cosplay realized by Kalinka Foxwho wanted to portray the famous character with the style of the origins and therefore with the white t-shirt with light blue stripes, the yellow skirt and the inevitable cane.

And so, while the One Piece Netflix series has been officially renewed for a second season and the manga and anime continue to collect a great successthe support from the cosplay community also continues.

“When I was younger there was this divide between Naruto fans and One Piece fans,” Kalinka wrote in his post on Instagram. “Obviously I was a huge Naruto fan and so I never gave One Piece a chance, thinking it wasn’t who knows what. Oh, how wrong I was!”

“I, who now rarely watch anime, have already gotten almost halfway through One Piece and I even dyed my hair red, hahaha! The Straw Hats will have my heart forever! I really hope you will support me in this new obsession of mine! ”