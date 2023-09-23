one piece remains on the crest of the wave: in addition to the novelties between manga and animated series, now there is also the Netflix live action series to relaunch the franchise and this is also reflected in these reinterpretations, as demonstrated by the new Nami cosplay from elia.fery which is practically perfect in reproducing the original version.

The character in question needs very little introduction: present almost from the beginning of the adventures in the Straw Hat crew, Nami was part of the cast of protagonists in all the narrative arcs of the very long manga and anime, evolving with this.

Her appearance, over the years, has changed evidently: the girl has matured following the time jump and then changed her look several times, between haircut, clothes and general physiognomy, but elia.fery’s interpretation refers above all to the more classic one of Nami, with white t-shirt with blue stripes, short skirt, curly hair shoulder height and fighting stick.