New fans of one piece they are waiting for the arrival of the second season of Netflix to find out how the adventures will continue. The wait is probably long, but in the meantime we can explore the anime characters through cosplay. For example, we can see the Nami cosplay realized by demonpresident.

demonpresident offers us Nami's cosplay complete with Thousand Sunny in the background and Zeus next to Nami. It is obviously a photomontage, but one of very high quality, which makes us really believe that the character is in his own environment.

What do you think of the Nami cosplay made by demonpresident?