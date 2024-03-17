Despite the many years since the publication of the first chapters, one piece today it is one of the most famous and appreciated manga and anime ever, with its popularity increasing further thanks to last year's live action Netflix series. One of the strengths of sensei Eiichirō Oda's work is represented by its varied cast of main and secondary characters. Among the most appreciated there is undoubtedly Namiwhich today returns to the forefront of our pages thanks to cosplay made by Bellatrix Aiden.

Nami doesn't really need much introduction. Among the initial members of the Straw Hat Crew, at the beginning of the story she is presented as a stubborn petty thief, but with a noble purpose: to accumulate enough money to liberate her home village from the fish-man pirates of Aarlong. In addition to treasures, her passion is making maps and she goes on a journey with Luffy with the aim of making a map of the entire world.