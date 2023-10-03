one piece returns to the office with a new one cosplay from awesOmi_COSa model who in this case plays one of the key characters of the famous Eiichiro Oda series, that is Namia particularly popular subject among cosplayers for several years now.

The character in question needs very little introduction: present almost from the beginning of the adventures in the Straw Hat crew, Nami was part of the cast of protagonists in all the narrative arcs of the very long manga and anime, evolving with this.

Nami has gone through several phases throughout the manga/anime’s history, with some growth following the time jump, which saw her adopt different clothing and hair styles. In this case, the interpretation of awesOmi_COS mixes elements between this latest version and the more classic one of Nami, with jeans and bikini top, in a particular context.