one piece has become more popular than ever thanks to the light action adaptation launched a few weeks ago in the Netflix catalogue, which despite low expectations managed to attract millions of viewers, both old and new fans. The Straw Hat crew is also very popular on Instagram, where it is not at all difficult to come across some excellent cosplay. Among these today we propose the Nami cosplay made by Christina Volkova, known as likeassassin on social media.

Nami certainly doesn’t need much introduction, considering that we’re talking about one of the central characters of One Piece, as well as one of the most popular in the manga and anime world. She joins Luffy’s pirate crew as a navigator and her dream is to draw maps of the entire world. Despite not being able to boast great physical strength and skill in battle, Nami always gets by thanks to her great cunning and her magic staff with which she can control the climate and hurl lightning at her enemies.

Likeassassin’s cosplay is based on the version of Nami after the two-year time jump that occurs approximately halfway through the history of One Piece, characterized by thick carrot hair and the iconic pairing of jeans and bikini, the most popular even among cosplayers. The result is excellent, as we can see in the shots below.