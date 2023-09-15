Netflix is ​​looking for a new successful saga for its platform and it tried with one piece, obviously based on Oda’s manga. The actors chosen for the TV series are excellent and have also inspired the world of cosplay. daisy_cosplayin fact, now offers us its own Nami cosplay who has nothing to envy of the actress from the Netflix TV series.

daisy_cosplay offers us a series of shots in which she shows us hers Nami, whose dress recalls the one worn by the Netflix character in one of the episodes. According to the cosplayer’s admission, it is an improvised cosplay to celebrate the TV series, but we think the final result is excellent.

Tell us, what do you think of the Nami cosplay made by daisy_cosplay? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?