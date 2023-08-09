













One Piece: Nami's actress did the impossible to keep the role in live-action









That came out in a couple of questions he was asked. In one of them they made her see that Nami, within the story, is the navigator of the Straw Hat gang, and they asked her how she was to orient herself.

Rudd commented ‘Actually, I’m super good at it’. He even claims that he is the ideal person to guide others even in a new city and that he grew up camping.

Later, Emily Rudd commented on her role in one piece ‘I was always the person my family told to guide them’. To this, Rudd added ‘so I guess I was born to be a sailor. I was, I was born to be Nami. Let’s say it! I will tell’. At least that’s what she thinks.

Fountain: Netflix.

Why did the One Piece actress identify with Nami?

After this statement and as the interview progressed, they told him that there is a very emotional moment for Nami in the manga and anime of one piecewhich will come to Netflix’s live-action series.

That is why they asked him about it and Emily Rudd commented that this scene was precisely what made her a fan of the animated adaptation.

He even pointed ‘It was what got me hooked, and I remember the first time I saw her, she was crying’. Just remembering it makes her do the same.

Rudd, chatting about his appearance in the One Piece live-action series, highlighted ‘but that was the one scene that I think I was really nervous about because everything else’.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Then he added ‘Like I said, I know I was kidding when I said I was born to play Nami, but she’s really the first character in my career that’s been like, ‘Oh, sure. Of course it is her. Of course it’s me”. That’s how convinced Emily Rudd is.

With details by GamesRadar.

