one piece is a multimedia saga, which has gone through manga (obviously), to become an anime, animated films, live action, video games and more. Even the world of cosplay is a point of arrival for the Oda series. The passion towards the Straw Hat Crew is expressed in many ways and, now, we can see for example what was created with the passion of miihcosplay: here is his nami cosplay in a bathing suit, accompanied by Zeus.

miihcosplay offers us a very faithful cosplay of Nami with a swimsuit. There is also his battle stick (Clima Takt) and above all Zeus is present, a character that we rarely see recreated in cosplay together with the woman. Recall that Zeus is a homey created from the soul of Big Mom: it is a former member of his crew whose soul was then fused with Nami’s Clima Takt.

