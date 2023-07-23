one piece is a legendary work that really needs little introduction, as well as its chaste characters, among the most beloved ever when it comes to anime and manga. The Straw Hat crew will set sail on the small screen on August 31st thanks to the live action adaptation of Netflix. To while away the wait we offer you the nami cosplay realized by erin.

Nami is among the first characters to join the Straw Hat crew, therefore she is part of the cast of the main protagonists of One Piece since the initial stages of the story and appearing in practically all the narrative arcs of Eiichirō Oda’s long-lived work.

For her cosplay, Erin has dedicated herself to representing the character with the outfit sported by Nami during the narrative arc of Wano, during which the girl sports a short light blue kimono characterized by floral decorations.

On our pages you will find other cosplays taken from anime and manga, such as that of Asuna from Sword Art Online by Saskia and that of Ochaco from My Hero Academia by WhiteSpring. Changing gender, you might also like Bellatrix Aiden’s Zelda cosplay and Aerith’s cosplay from Final Fantasy 7 Remake by kyarabarrycos.