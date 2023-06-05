From 1997 to today one piece has conquered millions of fans, who follow the adventures of Luffy and his companions with great passion. The work of sensei Eiichirō Oda also has a great influence in the world of cosplayers, who never miss the opportunity to play the role of the Straw Hat pirates. Today we offer you the nami cosplay signed by Naiichiruwho between one adventure and another has decided to spend a relaxing day at the beach.

Nami is one of the central characters of One Piece and in general one of the most famous and appreciated in the panorama of manga and anime. She doesn’t need much introduction, as she was one of the first characters to join Luffy’s ramshackle crew as a navigator and since then she has been featured in various story arcs.

As we can see in the shot below, Naiichiru offers us a summer-themed cosplay, playing the role of Nami at the sea. The costume is represented by the classic combination of jeans and bikini shorts, leather sandals and the ever-present blue pirate pole. We are not talking about a particularly elaborate outfit, but always of great effect.

