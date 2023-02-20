one piece it has long been loved and will continue to be loved for a long time. The merit is (also) of the characters, with whom the readers have faced great adventures. The Straw Hat Crew is made up of many pirates but one of the first was Nami. Now, we can see just one nami cosplay realized by missreds2.

missred2 made a very simple cosplay of Nami, but not bad quality. The character has been faithfully recreated, with the addition of a hat that resembles Luffy’s. It almost seems to want to tell us that the girl stole the captain’s hat.

If you are a lover of one piece, here’s also Nami’s cosplay by elly_precious2 makes us think it’s still summer. How not to mention Nami’s cosplay by monkey_tuna reminds us of the beauty of summer. We also recommend seeing Nami’s cosplay by donnami_cos makes us experience summer again.

Tell us what you think of the nami cosplay made by missreds2? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?