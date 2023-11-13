Nami in a bikini is a One Piece classic, and Kalinka Fox has made a new version of his latest cosplay dedicated to the character to remind us that she really looks good in a swimsuit.

Of course, the hair is still the length of Nami’s first appearances, but for the rest there is little to say: the set is very cheerful and colourful, Kalinka confirms her skill with makeup and her undeniable physical qualities do the rest , completing the work in style.

